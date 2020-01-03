Construction resumes on Emerald Isle Bridge

Construction has resumed on the Emerald Isle Bridge.

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are working to extend the life of the bridge.

A lane of NC 58 on the Emerald Isle Bridge will be closed Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. as construction resumes.

The work originally started in the fall but had been postponed since December 19th to avoid congestion during peak holiday travel times.

A lane of the bridge will also be closed on the weekends as needed.

Weekend work is expected to begin at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday and last through 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews will be working on repairs to the bridge seven days a week through late March of this year.

Officials say one lane of the bridge will remain open for traffic during this period, but say delays are expected.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Construction on the Emerald Isle bridge began last month, and while NCDOT is trying to minimize the effect with work taking place during the off-season months, some local business owners say they're feeling the impact in their bottom line.

"We've had some customers say they're not coming back to the island until they finish the construction," said Wendy Megyese, the owner of Muttigans K9's and Coffee.

A combination coffee and dog supply shop, Megyese says revenue is down 40% from this time last year.

While business owners on the island often prepare for a downtrend in sales during the off-season, Megyese says it's a significant dip from what they've learned to cope with over the years.

"When you throw something like that in the mix though, it throws a wrench in everything and becomes increasingly difficult," Megyese added.

With the holidays now approaching, owners are missing out on revenue that they count on during this time of the year.

Magyese says she may even be forced to cut employee hours.

"I don't want to do that because I know that the jobs that we supply make a difference to other people. They rely on this to pay their bills," she explained.

Some owners haven't felt quite the same impact-- like Sweet Spot ice cream.

"The bulk of our revenue will happen in the afternoon and evening hours. Frankly it's less of a concern for us being that the construction is during the day," according to Eli Patino, the owner of Sweet Spot.

One food truck owner says they're missing a core piece of business.

"I would say 1/3 of our business from the islands is regulars. The other 2/3 is off the island, and that's what we notice. That 2/3 has been missing during those time slots," says Brooklyn Bagels owner Giovanni Lantieri.

And with work on the bridge not scheduled to be complete until mid-March, town officials are encouraging travelers to be patient and reminding them, they're still open for business.

"We know it's difficult for small business this time of year, but we hope people will still come to our beach and support our local merchants," says town Mayor Eddie Barber.

NCDOT says while it's early in the process, the project is on track. The work will help extend the life of the bridge 20-30 years, making it safer for travelers, and ultimately saving tax dollars in the long-run.

Emerald Isle officials add that work will be postponed from December 19th through January 2nd to avoid congestion during peak holiday travel times.