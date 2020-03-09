Some Eastern Carolina gas prices dropping below $2 per gallon

If you need gas, now might be the time to go get it.

According to AAA, the prices in the east are some of the lowest in our state right now. Both the Shell and Speedway on Greenville Bouelvard near 14th Street listed prices at $1.99/gallon on Monday morning.

GasBuddy allows drivers to report prices at the pump. There are several others throughout Greenville listing the same price.

Prices in New Bern are still above $2 per gallon at $2.10. In Jacksonville, some of the prices are even lower than Greenville at $1.95.

WRAL in Raleigh is also reporting that some prices in The Triangle are as low as $1.77!