Soldier memorial at Veterans Memorial Park in Ayden vandalized

Police say a soldiers memorial was vandalized at a local park.

Ayden police say the gun and helmet was broken off of a memorial at Veterans Memorial Park.

Officers believe someone may have been attempting to steal it. They say it is made of heavy metal, so the person may have had trouble carrying it.

Police say there was $1,000 worth of damage. Parks and Recreation was notified and they say they are going to fix it soon.

If you have any information on the vandalism, call Ayden police at 252-746-2730.