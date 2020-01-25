Soldier from Wilmington killed while deployed in Syria

A solider from North Carolina died Friday while deployed in Syria, according to the Department of Defense.

In a press release, the DOD says Spc. Antonio Moore, 22, from Wilmington, was killed in the Deir ez Zor Province of Syria during a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations.

Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Bridgade.

Spc. Moore attended John T. Hoggard High School, where he was a member of the school's football team. In a Twitter post, the team says:

"Yesterday we lost a good man. If you had the pleasure of knowing Antonio, you knew he was one of the most lovable human beings you would ever meet."

The post continued, "He was a true hero as he fought for our country in the U.S. military. Please send your thoughts and prayers to the Moore family."

The DOD says the accident is under investigation.