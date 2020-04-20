Socially distant retirement celebration held for CarolinaEast employee

Monday a special type of party was held for a longtime employee at CarolinaEast.

Stephanie Tomlinson has been with CarolinaEast Physicians for 42-years and Monday was her last day of work.

Friends and employees met close by and drove to Tomlinson's workplace. She stood outside as they drove by and honked horns, while some also stopped to drop off gifts.

CarolinaEast says due to COVID-19 they decided to have a creative goodbye and send her off in style.

Not only is it Tomlinson's last day at work, but it's also her 68th birthday. She says she is going to do a lot of fishing and yard work.