Snow falling in Eastern Carolina in several locations

Snow began falling in several locations in Eastern Carolina late Thursday afternoon.

WITN reporters say rain changed over to snow around 4:15 p.m. in the Pitt County town of Bethel as well as in Williamston.

At 4:45 p.m. the rain switched over to snow in Windsor. Shortly after 5:00 p.m. the same thing happened in Greenville.

Rain is expected to change over to sleet then snow over much of the area tonight.

Total accumulations could be between two and four inches. Some spots could get as much as five inches of snow.