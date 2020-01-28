Snow Hill competes for T.V. show to revive the town

Snow Hill is hoping for a chance to get a facelift through a show on HGTV.

Town officials feel some of the town's best assets have been neglected. So, residents have unified with them to spotlight Snow Hill so they can win an online competition against hundreds of cities in the country.

Snow Hill is a town rich in history. Chartered in 1828, it is home to more than 1,600 residents. Town officials deem it the "hub" of Eastern Carolina. It has many historic buildings overall and is even the smallest town in the U.S. to ever field a professional baseball team.

Town councilor Diane Andrews helped come up with the idea to make a submission.

"We have historical places that need a facelift and our buildings are all over 100 years old, except for the bank," Andrews said.

The community has banded together to campaign to get a makeover from an HGTV show called "Hometown Takeover." The show's website says, if chosen, it will revitalize the entire town. The requirements are that the town has a population of less than 40,000, architecture, and in need of revitalization.

Mayor Dennis Liles says he's seen buildings deteriorate over time.

"You can just look at them and see some of them have aged, you know? And that's what we want to do is pick those up and uplift those too," Liles said.

Andrews is determined to breathe life back into her hometown. She said she's aware of the other cities competing, but Snow Hill hasn't had the financial resources to make the changes needed.

"We're very... just very deserving. We have a lot to offer. And everybody's willing to work to put everything together," Andrews said.

​

Residents agree Snow Hill is overdue for a facelift. Trudy Hardy has lived in Snow Hill for more than 22-years. She says she loves the idea. ​

Hardy said, "I was very excited that this effort has been put forward to do this for Snow Hill because I certainly think it's something that will help improve the exposure for our small town."

The community is hopeful this upgrade will bring more business into the town. Many say the lofts above buildings could be upgraded to Air BnBs as there are not many options for visitors.

Andrews said, "We're gonna hit it with our best shot. We're gonna let them know how wonderful we are and that we're the best-kept secret in Eastern North Carolina."

Hardy said, "Snow Hill is something like a hidden secret. We sit in the middle of four major towns in all of Eastern Carolina."

Liles said, "Well, I just hope that we can win. I hope we can all pull together as a town and a community and make this happen."

If selected, a six-episode special is slated to air in 2021.

Kinston is hoping for a shot to be spotlighted on the show as well.