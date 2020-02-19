Snow Forecast for Eastern NC

A late winter season snow is expected for much of Eastern North Carolina late Thursday and Thursday night. A low pressure area will form on a front south of our state Thursday. Rain will spread over the area midday Thursday.

As the low pressure intensifies, it will draw colder air south and cause the rain to transition to snow from north to south over Eastern North Carolina. The transition will occur from mid afternoon for northern areas to evening for southern areas.

The ground temperatures are in the low 50s, so it will difficult for the snow to begin to accumulate. However, once it begins to stick to grassy and other above ground surfaces it may accumulate 1 to 2 or possibly 3 inches for well inland areas. Coastal and southern areas may see up to an inch. This is an evolving situation and these amounts may change as the event unfolds.

Temperatures will be in the lower 40s early Thursday and drop once the rain begins. Lows will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s overnight Friday night.

Strong northeasterly winds are expected along the coast and rough seas and coastal flooding is likely. The southern shores of the Pamlico Sound can expect flooding.

Dry weather returns Friday and any accumulations will have a fair amount of melting even with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.

Be aware that bridges are more likely to become slippery since both the top and bottom of the roadway is exposed to the colder air. Most roads will be warmed from beneath by the ground temperatures in the 50s.

Stay tuned for updates on this potential wintry system for Eastern North Carolina.