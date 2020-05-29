Small group of protesters gather in Greenville

With protests happening around the United States following the death George Floyd in Minneapolis, people in Greenville came together Friday night to do the same.

Protesters said more than 25 people came out to show solidarity and are calling for an end to the war on black America.

Dedan Waciuri was one of the protesters and said “We no longer can take these murders from police officers.”

The protestors met at the corner of Memorial Drive and Greenville Blvd and walked down to the movie theater holding signs.

They say their protest is no different than the Minnesota protests and said law enforcement needs to be held accountable.

The next protest will be Saturday morning at 10:00 am at the corner of Memorial Drive and Greenville Blvd.