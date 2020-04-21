Small businesses find creative ways to keep customers

As the weeks have passed by small businesses around the country and here in the east have had to get more and more creative to keep their revenue coming in.

Wine and Design in Morehead City has done just that. Their business typically relies on groups coming in to have drinks and learn to paint, but with stay at home orders in effect, that has not been an option.

Owners of the small business have created paint at home kits, for people to buy and pick up or even get delivered to their house, and then several times a week artists host virtual paint classes.

The painters say getting creative can be a great outlet during the pandemic and they are thankful that the community has been supportive of their new operation.

Wine and Design has also partnered with another local small business and together they created paint kits for kids that come with a matching book.

