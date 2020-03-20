Small businesses feeling the impact of coronavirus

As measures to fight against the coronavirus pandemic continue to increase, small businesses are beginning to take a hit.

The Postal Annex, a shipping business in New Bern, says the past two weeks have been tough for them as fewer and fewer customers are coming in.

Joanna Rivera says she's worried about the impact the coronavirus outbreak will have on them.

The business says they plan to stay open until they are forced to close their doors and have been taking precautions to keep them and their customers safe.

Craven Community College's Small Business Center says they are available to help any business struggling right now and they are encouraging businesses to be present on social media and to try and get creative with ways to work with their customers.

