Small Business Administration approves disaster declaration amid coronavirus

A disaster declaration has been approved for small businesses that might be losing income because of the coronavirus.

The Small Business Administration announced Thursday they approved Governor Cooper's request. This applies to small businesses across the state and allows them to apply for low interest SBA disaster loans.

“Many small businesses are desperate right now and this SBA approval will help. Even more is needed and we will continue to push for additional assistance while we work to protect the health of North Carolinians," said Governor Cooper.

Businesses can apply here​ or call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955