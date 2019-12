A nearly $24.5 million bridge project is set to open Friday morning.

State road crews planned to have the bridge into Slocum Gate at MCAS Cherry Point open at 5 a.m.

Traffic on U.S. 70 East trying to get to Slocum Gate will need to use the right lane of the highway to get to the new exit ramp. U.S. 70 West traffic will use the new exit ramp at the Walmart to get to base.

The overpass project began in August of 2017 and is meant to reduce traffic and improve safety.