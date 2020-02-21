ROAD REPORT: Slick spots reported on Eastern Carolina roads

Road conditions could be dangerous until we see a warm up after overnight snowfall.

When there's a big drop in temperatures, we could see black ice on the road. Look out for patches that look like puddles, because it could be black ice instead.

So far, WITN has learned that Highway 11 in Lenoir and Pitt Counties is clear, but bridges are slick and turn offs are icy.

Lenoir County Emergency Services says Highway 70, 258, 58 and 11 are clear for the most part with some slushy spots. The secondary roads that are not as well traveled may have snow remaining.

The overpass on Highway 11 south for the southwest Greenville bypass is icy.

The southwest Greenville bypass is slushy.

In Jacksonville, Public Safety and the Streets Division have been out all night working to clear the roads. They say the main roads are passable, but there is some ice and slush in areas.

In Craven County, major roads are also passable, but be sure to take it slow on bridges and overpasses as they develop black ice more quickly.

Message us on Facebook or e-mail us at desk@witn.com with any reports of dangerous road conditions.