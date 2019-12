The state has recorded another death because of the flu this season.

The Department of Health & Human Services says the latest death occurred last week.

It brings to six the total number of flu deaths so far this season.

Of the six, five of the deaths were people 65 or older, while one was between 25 and 49 years old.

The state says overall, flu cases in North Carolina are tracking slightly ahead when compared to this time last year and the year before.