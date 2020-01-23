Six more people die from flu in North Carolina

Another six people in North Carolina have died from the flu, bringing the total so far this season to 41 deaths.

The week before, there were 11 deaths, including the state's first pediatric death.

State health officials say flu activity dropped statewide last week but is still ahead of this time last year.

Of those 41 deaths, 24 were people 65 years and older, while eight were between 25 and 49, and 8 between 50 and 64 years old. There was one child death so far this flu season.

Last season there were 203 flu deaths reported in North Carolina.

