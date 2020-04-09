Six more deaths overnight at Virginia long-term care center bring total to 39

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The number of deaths at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico, Virginia continues to rise due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the facility.

As of April 9, there were six deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths due to the coronavirus to 39.

[ COVID-19 death toll at Henrico long-term care facility rises again ]

There are currently 84 Canterbury residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. They are being treated at the hospital or onsite at Canterbury, per guidelines from local health officials.

The center says many of the positive residents are asymptomatic carriers showing no sign of being ill, while others have symptoms that range from mild to severe.

A total of 35 residents have tested negative for the virus.

[ Expert predicts Richmond-area hospitals to fill up within weeks; peak of cases not expected until late-April ]

All of Canterbury’s residents and staff members have been tested.

So far, 25 staff members have tested positive while some tests remain outstanding.

“In a long-term care facility, you’re in a unique circumstance where there’s high touch and a lot of going from one patient to another with a high volume of healthcare workers,” said Richmond and Henrico Health Director Dr. Danny Avula

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.