Singing For Their Supper raises $43,000 locally

People across eastern Carolina showed their generosity Saturday night during a fundraising event to benefit two local food banks.

More than 50 Gray Television stations broadcast "Singing For Their Supper," a one-hour telethon to benefit local food banks in the markets with participating stations.

Here in eastern Carolina viewers had the opportunity to give to Eagle's Wings in Washington, and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina in Greenville.

The donations are in and a total pledged is $43,000.

The money goes directly to the food bank where viewers made their donation.

WITN would like that thank everyone who gave.

Singing For Their Supper featured virtual performances by country stars and singer-songwriters.

