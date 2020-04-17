'Singing For Their Supper' broadcast benefits area food banks

A special broadcast Saturday night will benefit those who are helping to feed the needy during these difficult times.

'Singing For Their Supper' airs from 7:00-8:00 p.m. on WITN-TV.

The musical special will benefit Eagles Wings Food Pantry, and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Artists on the special will include Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Scotty McCreery, Kristan Bush of Sugarland, plus many more country stars.

To help the charities, you can click on these links.

• Eagles Wings Food Pantry

• Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina