Simply Natural Creamery opens new store in Morehead City

Despite still being in the middle of a pandemic, a local business opened the doors Wednesday on a new store for the first time.

The smells of homemade waffle cones and ice cream filled the inside of Simply Natural Creamery's new location in Morehead City for this first day of business.

Natalie Aynes from Simply Natural Creamery says, "We"ve had a lot of support from the locals and we're ready to go."

While millions are unemployed and small businesses around the country have been forced to close, store manager Natalie Aynes says the pandemic didn't slow them down too much as they worked to open this new store.

Aynes says, "Thankfully the process has been very smooth. It's just been an easy process getting going, getting all of our employees trained and thankfully we coming in on the end of everything that's going on."

And while visitors are slowly headed back to the coast as restrictions loosen, the new ice cream shop is certainly a welcome sight for town officials.

Morehead City Communications Director Alize Proisy says, "It's always exciting when a new business opens up in Morehead City but I can imagine it being pretty challenging during these times right now to do that, so we're really excited and we're hopeful for this business to do well."

This is now the third store for Simply Natural, which is based in Ayden, and the newcomers say the welcome so far has been overwhelming.

Aynes says, "It's always exciting when you're starting something new but over the last few days we've had so many people coming in and asking when we're opening and they say we're coming, we're coming to support, so it's just really neat to see local support even though we're not at our farm in Ayden."

Simply Natural also has a store in Greenville and their farm in Ayden. They say they look forward to being a part of this new community in Carteret County.

