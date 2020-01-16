Simone Biles surprises students at a Texas school

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles surprised a group of girls at a Texas school to share the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Simone Biles surprised students at a Texas elementary school. (Source: CNN)

Biles said that the best part of this surprise was meeting the kids and giving back.

The visit was part of an event hosted by Girls, Inc. and Mattress Firm, teaming up with Biles to spread their healthy message.

Treopia Cannon says Girls, Inc. offers programming with pillars of strong, smart and bold.

“We are really proud we can bring someone who looks like them and that is influential,” said G’Nai Blakemore with Mattress Firm.

The girls listened as Biles shared details about her health routine, how she sleeps and how she eats.

Biles is currently preparing for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“Right now, I’m feeling pretty good. We are in our down period of our training, so it’s a little bit on the simpler side to day, but I’m ready to kick the gears in and start working,” Biles said.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.