Greenville police say they are looking for 38-year-old Michael Crandall, who may have schizophrenia and depression.

Police say Crandall's friends and family have not heard from him since May 1st. He was first reported missing on Tuesday.

He is about 5'10" and 170 pounds and was last seen wearing khaki pants with a red pullover sweater and black shoes. Police say he has a Pacman tattoo on his left arm.

If you know where he is, call 252-329-4315.