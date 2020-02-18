Silver Alert issued for missing New Bern man

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person with dementia.

The sheriff's office says 81-year-old Charles Eakins Havens was reported missing Tuesday night after leaving his residence in Fairfield Harbour to get something to eat at 6:00 p.m.

Havens was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker, black pants, and black shoes. He was driving a 2016 red Toyota Corolla with North Carolina registration CGH2.

Havens suffers from dementia and his direction of travel is unknown.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any information on Havens you are asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357

