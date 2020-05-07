Silver Alert issued for missing Greene County teen

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old from Greene County.

Zaniyah Hardy was last seen on Southeast 2nd Street in Snow Hill.

Greene County deputies say the teenager is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The girl is African American, 5'8 tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Hardy was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with 'Rugrats', blue/black cut-off jeans, a black bonnet, and black shoes. The girl also had two hooded sweatshirts, one red and one grey, with her at the time.

Anyone with information on Hardy should call the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 252-747-3411.

There is no photo available yet of Hardy.

