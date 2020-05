The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, William Marcel Mackey of Beaufort County.

Mackey is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen at 1308 W 15th St, Washington, NC.

Mackey is 6'2" weighs 150 pounds and has black/gray hair.

Anyone with information about Mackey should call F/Sgt. Brad Shackelford at the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at 252-946-7111.