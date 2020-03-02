Silver Alert issued for elderly man last seen in Columbia

A Silver Alert is issued for an elderly man who was last seen in Columbia.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff's Office is looking for 76-year-old Roy Manley. He's believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Manley is 5'4" and about 155 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say he was last seen on Soundside Road in Columbia wearing glasses, a blue and white checkered shirt, a blue jacket and dark blue pants.

If you know where he is or have any information, call the Tyrrell County Sheriff's Office at (252) 796-2251.

