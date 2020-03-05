Silver Alert issued for Greene County woman

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The sheriff's office says 19-year-old Dawntrice Shorter was last seen at Lenoir Community College in Snow Hill. Shorter is 5'4" and weighs 155 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts or has any information on Shorter is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 747-3411.