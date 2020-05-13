Silver Alert for missing Lenoir County man

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Lenoir County.

You're are asked to be on the lookout for 55-year-old Curtis Johnson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Johnson is 5'7" 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes, and was last seen near the Bojangles in La Grange.

Anyone with information about Curtis Johnson should call the Lenoir Co Sheriff Office at 252-559-6118.

