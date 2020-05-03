Shopping malls in North Carolina expected to reopen May 8

Several major shopping malls in North Carolina are expected to reopen on the same day Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID-19 stay-at-home order is scheduled to end.

The News & Observer reports that Simon Property Group announced that it plans to reopen the SouthPark and Concord Mills malls and Charlotte Premium Outlets on May 8.

The planned reopenings are based on current state and/or local stay-at-home or closure orders, which are subject to change.

The mall operator said all employees will be required to wear masks and take hand-washing breaks.

The malls will also limit entrances, hours and the number of people in the buildings.