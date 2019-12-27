Shoppers petition Target to stop using plastic bags

There's a push to get Target to get rid of plastic bags for good.

A Change.org petition has collected more than 459,000 signatures. It was addressed to Target’s CEO Brian Cornell and other officials with the company.

The petition says getting rid of plastic bags "won't be convenient to us, but it is time to act."

According to the movement, Target's plastic bags "are choking the earth."

Target says it's been working for solutions that are environmentally friendly. They say that includes making plastic bags that are partly made from recycled materials.

