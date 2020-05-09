Shoppers face long lines as retail stores limit customers upon re-opening

Phase one of Governor Roy Cooper's plan to re-open the state went into effect Friday at 5 p.m. -- one piece of the initial phase is the re-opening of retails stores in the state.

However many of those stores didn't open back up until Saturday morning, meaning lengthy wait times just to get inside.

Many of those retail stores are now taking extra precautions. ​

​

For example, stores are only allowed to have 50% of their capacity inside the store at ​once. ​​

​

Under phase one requirements, stores are supposed to urge customers to stay six feet apart and ​provide hand sanitizer if available. ​

​

With Mother's Day approaching, one shopper said she waited in the long lines so she could pick up a gift for the weekend.

"Well I'm excited because especially we're looking for Mother's Day gifts and everything. We have some stuff, but now we're going in here and were just like, 'I wonder what else we can find?'​ Plus it's just great. It's a beautiful day, it's sunny and we just wanted to get out of the house ​and thank God TJ Maxx is open," said shopper Victoria Fields.

Fields added that she and her family have their masks and they plan to social distance while shopping.

