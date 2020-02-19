Shoppers empty shelves ahead of expected snow

Winter weather is expected for most of Eastern North Carolina Thursday night, and stores across the area are already seeing a surge in sales.

Shelves that are usually stocked full of bread were almost completely bare at the Piggly Wiggly in Greenville earlier Wednesday night.

Everyone is getting ready for winter weather.

Customers at the Piggly Wiggly were buying the necessities just in case things get bad.

One customer says she has lived in Greenville for 30-years and isn't shocked when there's snow in the forecast.

"At the hearing of snow, or any stormy weather, everyone runs to the store and wants to buy everything," Alicia Eaton said.

Shoppers are trying to get what they can before stores run out.

A Piggly Wiggly employee said days like Wednesday are usually slow, but today was different.

Piggly Wiggly says they have plenty of supplies and aren’t worried about running out.

Making sure you get supplies and items you can make without power is something to keep in mind in case your power goes out.