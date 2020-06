The Martin County sheriff's office is asking for your help in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Hannah Willoughby went missing around 3:30 Saturday afternoon near Henry Mizelle Road in Bear Grass.

Currently Bear Grass Fire/Rescue and a search helicopter are assisting law enforcement in scanning the area.

Hannah is 5'6", white, around 135 pounds and has blonde hair.

If you see her, contact Martin County Central Communications at 252-789-4555.