Sheriff advocates for higher pay for deputies

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance is advocating for higher pay for her deputies after research shows they make significantly less than city police employees.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office conducted an analysis that showed the deputies were making anywhere from $5,000 - $7,000 less than some Greenville Police positions, depending on the title, despite the fact that the sheriff says deputies do more or the same amount of work.

“This is something that I take personally, having come up through the ranks myself,” Dance said.

Dance says she recently fought for her own salary raise, and it only made sense to fight for her deputies.

“I would be remissed if I did not go back for our deputies,” Dance said.

And the pay varies by position.

“I have a captain who makes less than a lieutenant. I have a lieutenant who makes the same as a sergeant in the same group. And there are several cases of that that is here. And it’s just not right,” Dance said.

Dance explains that Pitt County deputies not only enforce criminal laws, but they also serve civil papers, secure courtrooms, run the detention center, are responsible for permits, and more. The sheriff's office is also responsible for 652 square miles in the county. The lower pay could lead employees seek work elsewhere.

During Monday's meeting with county officials, Dance presented her case.

When Pitt County Commissioner Christopher Nunnally saw the agenda from Sheriff Dance, the numbers didn’t come as a shock.

Nunnally said, “I’m not surprised. It’s something that we need to actively work on so that we’re able to bring and retain the best and brightest in law enforcement.”

Nunnally says the reasoning could be because the county is in a somewhat depressed tax base. The county was redesignated to tier one.

The changes the sheriff's office is seeking would add $631,000 to the budget.

If passed, the board will collaborate with other officials to figure out where the money would come from, which could mean a tax raise.

“The predominant amount of funds that we gather to pay for the services that we render here in Pitt County come from property taxes,” Nunnally said.

However, the Pitt County Commissioners Board Chairman, Melvin McLawhorn hopes a tax raise can be avoided.

McLawhorn said, “We’re hoping that this money can be found some kind of way in terms of not assessing any additional taxes on our taxpayers.”

The commissioners remain optimistic.

Nunnally said, "I'm confident that our staff will be able to come back to our commission with really solid recommendation."

"We are a county that wants to treat our employees equitably," McLawhorn said.

Dance says the sheriff's office makes money for the county, and more resources would allow them to open an E-Block at the jail to bring in more income and offset any costs. She says she’s only fighting for what her deputies deserve.

“Give them their pay while they’re here and doing a job that everyone can’t do and everyone doesn’t want to do,” said Dance.

County Manager Scott Eliott says Human Resources will look at the proposal before any action is taken.

If passed, the raise would begin in the 2020-2021 year.