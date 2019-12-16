Fired deputy facing misdemeanor charges in child body slamming

A fired deputy sheriff is facing misdemeanor charges after being seen on video body slamming a middle school student.

Vance County District Attorney Mike Waters says the SBI completed it's investigation into the video late yesterday.

Waters says Warren Durham has been charged with assault on a child under 12, misdemeanor child abuse, and willful failure to discharge his duties as a deputy sheriff.

The D.A. says the 11-year-old thankfully was not seriously injured so they can only charge the former deputy with misdemeanors.

School district officials reported the school resource officer to authorities Thursday. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame says he was ``stunned'' by the video which showed Durham slamming the student to the ground twice before dragging him off-camera.

The D.A. says if convicted, the most the fired deputy can get is 120 days in jail.

Previous Story

