Sheriff: Man killed after pulling gun on workers, deputy

A man who authorities say pointed a gun at utility workers and a deputy in North Carolina was shot and killed at a home.

News outlets report the utility workers were working on a water main when they knocked on the man's door in Jamestown on Sunday. The man reportedly pulled out a gun, so the workers called authorities for help.

The sheriff says the man came at a responding deputy with a gun. The deputy fired two shots, wounding the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The names of the suspect and the deputy haven't been released.