A North Carolina sheriff says an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell before being pronounced dead.

News outlets report 45-year-old Willie Burks died Wednesday morning at a hospital in Charlotte. The Mecklenburg County sheriff says Burks didn't have a fever and there were no signs of foul play.

He had been in the county jail since June.

A medical examiner has been called in to determine the cause of death. State officials are investigating.