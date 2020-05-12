Sheppard Memorial Library offering curbside pickup

One of the largest library systems in eastern Carolina has reopened for curbside pick up.

Sheppard Memorial Library in Greenville is now offering curbside pick up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Pick ups are available at the Carver, East, Main and Winterville branches.

You can request items held for you through the online library catalog, and can reserve up to five items per library card. When your items are ready for pick up you will receive an email or phone call, and you can return items in the outside book drops.

Staff and patrons at the main branch say they are excited that services are being provided again. Tammy Fulcher with Sheppard Memorial Library says, "When we called and said hey we're doing this they were like, yay! Everyone is excited. Everyone is appreciative, and that's a good feeling to be able to reach out and help in the best way we can with books."

The library system had been closed for the last two months. No word yet on when the libraries will fully reopen.