Seymour Johnson AFB to thank frontline workers with flyover

If you get the chance, look up at the skies Friday.

F-15E Strike Eagles from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base will fly over most of Eastern North Carolina as a way to say thank you to everyone working on the front lines of this pandemic.

The flyover route is as follows:

9:45 am New Hanover

9:52 am Onslow Memorial

10:00 am UNC Lenoir

10:04 am Vidant Medical in Greenville

10:10 am Wilson Medical

10:16 am Johnston Medical/Clayton

10:18 am Johnston Medical/Smithfield

10:23 am Wayne Memorial

The base is reminding people to watch safely, while social distancing.