Seymour Johnson AFB to thank frontline workers with flyover

WAYNE COUNTY, NC (WITN) - If you get the chance, look up at the skies Friday.
F-15E Strike Eagles from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base will fly over most of Eastern North Carolina as a way to say thank you to everyone working on the front lines of this pandemic.
The flyover route is as follows:
9:45 am New Hanover
9:52 am Onslow Memorial
10:00 am UNC Lenoir
10:04 am Vidant Medical in Greenville
10:10 am Wilson Medical
10:16 am Johnston Medical/Clayton
10:18 am Johnston Medical/Smithfield
10:23 am Wayne Memorial
The base is reminding people to watch safely, while social distancing.