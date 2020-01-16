Sex offender going back to prison after being found at hurricane shelter

A convicted sex offender is headed back to prison after being found at a middle school that was set up as a hurricane shelter.

A jury in Carteret County convicted Jerry Faircloth this week of being a sex offender unlawfully on premises.

Back in 2008, the 52-year-old Faircloth was put on the sex offender registry and one of his restrictions was that he could not be in schools, child care centers, nurseries, and playgrounds.

Right after Hurricane Florence, probation officers went through the county, looking for anybody on probation who had been displaced by the storm, according to the District Attorney's Office.

At Newport Middle School they spotted Faircloth at the front entrance of the school. The D.A. says Faircloth denied he was staying at the shelter, and said there was no damage to his home. The man claimed to be visiting the shelter to see a family member who was in mental distress. But the D.A.'s Office said that relative showed no signs of being in distress.

After being found guilty, the judge sentenced Faircloth to serve between seven and nine years in prison.