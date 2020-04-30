Heavy downpours; Isolated severe storms today

We'll be dealing with a swath of downpours and storms today moving slowly from west to east ahead of a cold front. Overall, the severe weather threat will be low with wind gusts to 60 mph possible with a few of the storms. Tornadoes and hail are unlikely.

Inland areas will see the showers and storms arrive around mid morning Thursday with the storms reaching the coast by mid afternoon. Most areas will end up with 1-2" of total rainfall. The back edge of the rain will move offshore by around 9pm.

