Severe storms roll across the area

Storms started to dot the radar around 4pm leading to widespread thunderstorms, some severe, in the area. Initially hail was reported in Ocracoke as well as Pamlico County. This eventually expanded to include a large portion of the area seeing pea to nickel size hail before 7pm.

At times, all 3 threats, hail, wind and heavy rain all came at the same time. The average duration on these thunderstorms for any given location was around 20 minutes or less. Additionally, most locations quickly returned to clear skies and in some instances, rainbows. Being Spring, the severe weather potential will continue to increase with developing thunderstorms. Be sure to download the WITN Weather App to receive valuable alerts for your area if severe weather is headed your way.