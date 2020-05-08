Several Eastern Carolina florists still able to prepare and deliver orders for Mother's Day

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, several flower shops throughout Eastern North Carolina are still open and able to serve you ahead of Mother's Day.

Cox Floral Expressions in Greenville say this week leading up to Mother's Day is a bit slower than years past, but they are surviving. They are one of the many other florists across Eastern Carolina ready to serve you for Mother's Day. Some might only do deliveries and contact-less deliveries, but others will also be open in store for you to come in.

"We've got stuff they can choose from, said Jennifer Cox Powers, who manages Cox Floral Expressions. "We will make them something. We want them to be able to come and get flowers. We're doing the contact-free delivery. So we are having to call the customer ahead of time, which of course takes away the surprise factor, but we are calling them ahead of time and letting them know we are coming."

Wherever you go, make sure you check store hours to see if they are open.

Jefferson's in Greenville posted to Facebook saying they are offering curbside pick-up and they can also deliver. Occasions to Celebrate in New Bern posted to Facebook saying they are back open and able to help.