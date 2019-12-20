Seven year old from Winterville publishes book

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - A seven-year-old girl is just beginning to count her successes.
Janiyah Walston from Winterville published her first book called “Counting with NyNy.”
The book is a counting activity book that was created to help kids learn in a fun way.
Walston says she wanted to write a book to help inspire other children to enjoy learning as much as she does.
She's already planning on writing a second book to help teach children the alphabet.
The book can be purchased on Amazon for $6.08. For more information, e-mail booksbyny@gmail.com.