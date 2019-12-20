Seven year old from Winterville publishes book

A seven-year-old girl is just beginning to count her successes.

Janiyah Walston from Winterville published her first book called “Counting with NyNy.”

The book is a counting activity book that was created to help kids learn in a fun way.

Walston says she wanted to write a book to help inspire other children to enjoy learning as much as she does.

She's already planning on writing a second book to help teach children the alphabet.

The book can be purchased on Amazon for $6.08. For more information, e-mail booksbyny@gmail.com.

