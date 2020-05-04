Seven deaths reported at Mt. Olive nursing home

State health officials say seven residents of a Mount Olive nursing home have died from the coronavirus.

The outbreak is happening at the Mount Olive Center on Smith Chael Road.

The state says 12 residents have tested positive so far for the virus along with three staff members.

Overall, Wayne County has seen 11 deaths from COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services is now listing outbreaks at nursing homes, residential care facilities, and detention centers.

In Kinston, one resident has died, 12 others sick, and four staff members have tested positive at Spring Harbor of Kinston.