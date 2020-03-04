Serious crash closes busy Kinston street

KINSTON, N.C (WITN) - A serious accident has closed a busy street in Kinston.
Cunningham Road, between Highway 11 and Highway 58, is shut down to all traffic.
The crash happened around 10:00 a.m. near the Crown warehouse on Cunningham Road. An 18-wheeler collided with a passenger car.
Police have put up crime scene tape and rescue crews removed a body a short time ago from the car with a sheet covering it.
The car has extensive damage, as well as the front of the 18-wheeler.
