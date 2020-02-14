Sensory room to be unveiled at Minges Coliseum

This weekend ECU Athletics will unveil a sensory inclusive space in Minges Coliseum at the men's basketball game against Cincinnati.

Friday we got a sneak peek of the Peedee's Sensory Room.

ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert and his staff collaborated with faculty associates on the design. It will provide a calm space for attendees who are experiencing sensory overload so they can feel safe to return to the next athletic event.

During events, the room will be staffed with volunteers from the College of Health and Human Performance, Aces for Autism, The Autism Society, Best Buddies, and student volunteers.

This Sunday marks the fifth annual Aces for Autism game and the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive t-shirts. In addition, the team will wear Adidas jerseys with the Aces for Autism puzzle piece symbol.