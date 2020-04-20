Senior signs handed out in Jones County

High school seniors would normally be ramping up for prom, final athletic events, extracurricular performances, and, of course, graduation.

COVID-19 caused most of those things to be cancelled or postponed, but one school started giving out signs Monday to show their seniors some love.

Jones Senior High School is giving out signs to students and/or parents, for them put it in their yard.

2020 was an exciting year for the class of 80 seniors in Jones County because they are the first class to graduate from the county's new high school. Their ceremony is scheduled for June 6th, but, the principal says that could likely change. Still, the signs are there for the community to show their Trojan pride.

The signs were made by a printing company in Morehead City. They were purchased by the school for $10.00 a piece, and they have a free one ready for every senior.

