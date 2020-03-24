Publix starts senior shopping hours on Tuesday

Seniors are more vulnerable to the spread of the coronavirus.

That's why Publix is trying to offer some peace of mind. They're starting senior shopping hours on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

This is just for customers 65 and older. They're allowed to shop in the store and it will only be open to seniors. This should help offer that peace of mind with seniors being more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

This is happening every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m until further notice. The Publix pharmacy will also be open during these days and times.

Other businesses have taken similar measures. Walgreens is having their senior hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Tuesday morning. Walmart's senior hour is every Tuesday an hour before the store opens and it's for customers 60 and older.