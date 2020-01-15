Senators debate the future of new Brody School of Medicine and education bill

Senators debated funding this week that could affect the future of a new ECU building.

In a press release, the North Carolina General Assembly accused Senator Don Davis of killing the new Brody School of Medicine due to his loyalty to Gov. Roy Cooper's Medicaid expansion. Davis remains firm that the session was never about Medicaid expansion, but teacher pay raises. He describes the day as "political gamesmanship.

Davis said, "You can easily come out and try to convince the general public of one thing, but when you sift through, all of this and I believe the people will see through it all."

Davis says Brody is not dead, and the bill for teacher pay raises was lower than what was discussed.

"It would have locked in lower pay raises—a lower level of pay raises—for our teachers, our non-certified, as well as our...Well, retirees were not even included," Perry said.

Senator James Perry says he'd rather the proposed pay raise than nothing for teachers. And says without a budget agreement, there will be no new building.

"Without an override of the budget, which we did not vote on yesterday,"

said Perry, "I don't see how we're going to have funding."

Davis says he's interested in more discussion, but Perry says he believes the discussions aren't working.

Perry said, "I want to see a deal. I'm not hopeful after what I saw yesterday."

Both are hoping for a solution to bring the new Brody School of Medicine to the east.

Davis said, "I remain committed to our Brody School of Medicine. We need this for our region."

Perry said, "It doesn't mean I don't want to do what it takes. I just don't know what's going to change."

The assembly is expected to meet again in April.